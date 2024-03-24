Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $50,870.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,817 shares of company stock worth $4,859,916. 82.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI opened at $22.37 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

