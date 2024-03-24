AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $232.50

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 232.26 ($2.96), with a volume of 150171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($2.93).

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.78.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

