Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 42,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 189,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Benton Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

