BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 5,254.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCAB

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.