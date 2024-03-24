BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

