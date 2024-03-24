BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

