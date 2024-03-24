BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.18. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

