BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

