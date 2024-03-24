BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

