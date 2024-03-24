BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

