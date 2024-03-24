BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,358 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

