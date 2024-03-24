Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Blue Bird stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,297,597 shares of company stock valued at $140,815,973 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

