Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.27 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

