Boundless Bio, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (BOLD)

Boundless Bio, Inc. (BOLD) is planning to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Boundless Bio, Inc. has a market cap of $355.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Boundless Bio, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics that addresses the significant unmet need in patients with oncogene amplified tumorsÂ by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in more than 14% of cancer patients. (Incorporated in Delaware) Our mission is to be the foremost biopharma company interrogating ecDNA biology to deliver transformative therapies that improve and extend the lives of patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers. ecDNA are large circular units of nuclear DNA that are a primary mechanism of gene amplification and, like oncogene amplifications, are detected only in cancer cells, not in healthy cells. Despite tremendous advancements in treating cancer broadly, patients with oncogene amplified cancers generally derive little benefit from existing therapies, such as molecular targeted therapies or immunotherapies, and have worse survival rates than patients with other types of cancer. Using our proprietary SpyglassÂ platform, we identify targets essential for ecDNA functionality in oncogene amplified cancer cells, then design and develop small molecule drugs called ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidates (ecDTx) to inhibit those targets, with the aim to prevent cancer cells from using ecDNA to express amplified oncogenes and grow, adapt, and become resistant to existing therapies. Instead of directly targeting the proteins produced by amplified oncogenes, which is the approach of traditional targeted therapies, our ecDTx are intended to be synthetic lethal in tumor cells reliant on ecDNA. In the context of drug development, synthetic lethality is a therapeutic approach wherein using a drug to pharmacologically inhibit one target is lethal to cancer cells harboring a specific genetic alteration to a second target, but not lethal to healthy cells that lack the genetic alteration to the second target. Accordingly, our ecDTx are designed to preferentially kill ecDNA-bearing cancer cells, but not healthy cells without ecDNA. They are engineered to disrupt the underlying cellular machinery that enables ecDNA to function properly, such as proteins essential for ecDNA replication, transcription, assembly, repair, and segregation. Our lead ecDTx,Â BBI-355,Â is a novel, oral, selective inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1), which manages ecDNA replication and transcription in cancer cells.Â BBI-355Â demonstrated CHK1 inhibition and tumor regressions in ecDNA-enabled preclinical cancer models and is currently being studied in aÂ first-in-human,Â Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. We refer to this trial as POTENTIATE (PrecisionÂ OncologyÂ TrialÂ EvaluatingÂ NovelÂ TherapeuticÂ InterruptingÂ AmplificationsÂ Tied toÂ ecDNA). We expect to have preliminary clinical proof of concept safety and antitumor activity data ofÂ BBI-355Â as a single agent and in combination with targeted therapies from the POTENTIATE trial in the second half of 2024 from approximately 50 to 90 total enrolled patients (singleÂ agent cohorts N=~30 to 40, combination cohorts N=~20 to 50). Our second ecDTx,Â BBI-825,Â isÂ a novel, oral, selective inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR), which is essential for ecDNA assembly and repair in cancer cells.Â BBI-825Â demonstrated RNR inhibition and tumor regressions in amplification-enabled preclinical cancer models. In February 2024, we initiated aÂ first-in-human,Â Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BBI-825 in patients with resistance gene amplifications. We refer to this trial as STARMAP (StudyÂ TreatingÂ AcquiredÂ Resistance:Â MAPK Amplifications). We expect to have preliminary clinical proof of concept safety and antitumor activity data of BBI-825 in combination with targeted therapies from the STARMAP trial in the second half of 2025. Our third ecDTx program is directed at a previously undrugged kinesin target essential for ecDNA segregation and inheritance during cell division. We are advancing our third ecDTx program through drug discovery to candidate identification and expect to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) as early as the first half of 2026. (Note: Boundless Bio, Inc. filed its S-1 on March 6, 2024, without disclosing terms, and with estimated proceeds at $100 million. Background: The Phase 1 clinical biotech company submitted a confidential IPO filing to the SEC on Sept. 1, 2023.) “.

Boundless Bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 72 employees. The company is located at 9880 Campus Point Drive, Suite 120 San Diego, CA 92121 and can be reached via phone at (858) 766-9912 or on the web at http://www.boundlessbio.com/.

