Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.