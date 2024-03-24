Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $63.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

