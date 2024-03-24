Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $12,116,133. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.