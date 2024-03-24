Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $27.50

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
