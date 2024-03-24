Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 21,187 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 422.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

