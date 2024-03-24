Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 704 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

