Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.