Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 412,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

