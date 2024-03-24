Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

