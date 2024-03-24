Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

