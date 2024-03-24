Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

