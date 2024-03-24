Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

