Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.