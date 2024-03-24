Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.08 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

BATS DOCT opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

