Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

