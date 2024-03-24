Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

