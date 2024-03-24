Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

