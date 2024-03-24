Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

