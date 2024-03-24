Brookstone Capital Management Sells 566 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after buying an additional 638,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GSK by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.35 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

