Brookstone Capital Management Sells 646 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $71.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

