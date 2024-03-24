Brookstone Capital Management Takes $999,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000.

Shares of RSPG opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

