Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of BATS:DOCT opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

