C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

