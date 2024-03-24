C3is (CISS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

C3is Stock Performance

Shares of CISS opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. C3is has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About C3is

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

