Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

