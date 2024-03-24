Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

Shares of CGY opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. Calian Group has a one year low of C$46.27 and a one year high of C$66.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$674.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.3912072 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

