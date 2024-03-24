Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) fell 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.95. 192,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 51,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$165.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

