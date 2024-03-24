Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.29 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

