Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 487.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

