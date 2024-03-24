Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.09. 342,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 691,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 581,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

