Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

