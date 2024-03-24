Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,093 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $203.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $12,116,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

