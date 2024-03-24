Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,269 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.