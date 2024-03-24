Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AON alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $326.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.