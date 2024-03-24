Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

