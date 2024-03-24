Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.